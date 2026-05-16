Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,724 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 262.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $339.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.15. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.52 and a 1-year high of $372.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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