Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,877.54. This trade represents a 84.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $24,296,483. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ROK opened at $448.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.70 and a 52-week high of $463.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average is $395.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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