Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,571 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Aercap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its position in Aercap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Aercap by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Aercap by 11.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Stock Down 1.5%

AER opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Aercap's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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