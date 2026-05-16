Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $647,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $528,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $363,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $268.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

KEYS opened at $349.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $315.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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