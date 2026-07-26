Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 693,637 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $48,166,000. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,915,906 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $228,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81,492 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,656 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 420,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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