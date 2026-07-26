Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SharkNinja worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.80.

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SharkNinja Stock Up 2.0%

SN opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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