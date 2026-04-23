Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,870 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 230,957 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Copart were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 365.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $2,677,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Copart by 110.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,330 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 471,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Copart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 413,083 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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