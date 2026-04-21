Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,781 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 92,039 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Copart were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,603 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,806,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $3,382,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Copart by 7.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,181,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $143,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 33.76%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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