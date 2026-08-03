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Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Copart logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors increased its Copart stake by 9.5% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 2.76 million shares valued at approximately $91.8 million. Institutional investors collectively own 85.78% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with ratings ranging from strong buy to strong sell. MarketBeat reports an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $43.50.
  • Copart’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.43 per share versus the $0.41 consensus and revenue of $1.24 billion. However, the stock opened at $29.12, near its 52-week low of $26.81 and well below its 52-week high of $50.11.
  • Five stocks we like better than Copart.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764,394 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 240,621 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Copart worth $91,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Copart by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 27,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $845,945.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,054.09. The trade was a 21.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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