Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,665 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 42,291 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,869 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company's stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,195 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,176 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $111,020,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut United States Lime & Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

USLM stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.00 million. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 21.28%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

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