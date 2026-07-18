Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 53,225 Shares of iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,325 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 53,225 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of iRadimed worth $34,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRMD. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in iRadimed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iRadimed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRadimed by 827.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iRadimed by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $226,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,162,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,922,500. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,903 over the last 90 days. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRadimed Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $97.03 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. iRadimed's payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered iRadimed from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on iRadimed

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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