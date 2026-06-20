Copos Capital S.a r.l. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Copos Capital S.a r.l. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,010 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Copos Capital S.a r.l.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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