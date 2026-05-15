COPT Defense Properties $CDP Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,210 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 318,493 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of COPT Defense Properties worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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