CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,084 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diageo by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,173,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,469,000 after buying an additional 1,762,027 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Diageo by 236.6% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,157,991 shares of the company's stock worth $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 813,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,701,878 shares of the company's stock worth $162,410,000 after acquiring an additional 555,509 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,947,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,989,000 after purchasing an additional 476,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company's stock.

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Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. Diageo plc has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Diageo from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Diageo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

See Also

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