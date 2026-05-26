Core Alternative Capital Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,172 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,691 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Strategies LLC d b a Brown Edwards Wealth Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 31,900 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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