Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 15,313 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,789.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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