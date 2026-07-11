CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626,870 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CoreWeave worth $126,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $455,000.

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Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research maintained an Outperform rating on CoreWeave and kept a $150 price target , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Article Title

Wolfe Research maintained an rating on CoreWeave and kept a , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI cloud growth potential. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave was named a Visionary in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Article Title

CoreWeave was named a in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Infrastructure, which supports its credibility as a leading AI infrastructure provider. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than 3.5 GW of contracted power and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted CoreWeave’s expanding AI demand tailwind, noting more than and a large backlog that could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own.

Short-interest data showed , making the update effectively non-informative for investors and unlikely to affect the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Comments from Jim Cramer calling CoreWeave one of the stronger neocloud players may support sentiment, but it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly 370,000 shares across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

CoreWeave’s CEO disclosed sales of nearly across recent filings, which can weigh on sentiment even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Articles about Meta’s AI cloud ambitions raised competition concerns, suggesting larger rivals could pressure CoreWeave’s growth narrative and market share. Article Title

CoreWeave Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $88.88. 12,659,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,433,686. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,797 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $5,372,631.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,876,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,110,296.10. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,233,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,625,503.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.73.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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