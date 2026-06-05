CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 358.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,675,226 shares of company stock worth $3,103,111,089 in the last three months.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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CoreWeave Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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