Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,761 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,162 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $63,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $396.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average of $340.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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