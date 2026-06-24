Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,256 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $235.68 and its 200-day moving average is $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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