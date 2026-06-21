Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,238 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $75,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $222.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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