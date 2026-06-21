Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,785 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $91,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.98 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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