Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,484,026 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 359.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of International Business Machines worth $561,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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