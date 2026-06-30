Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,995 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in MKS were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in MKS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MKS by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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MKS Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $416.00 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.49 and a 52-week high of $421.58.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. MKS's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Insider Transactions at MKS

In other news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,667.80. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $354.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.00.

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MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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