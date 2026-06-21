Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 84,712 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $81,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Pfizer stock slides following CFO exit, 2026 guidance reaffirmed

Pfizer reaffirmed its and said its strategic outlook remains intact, which should help limit downside if investors focus on fundamentals rather than the management change. Positive Sentiment: The company moved quickly to appoint an interim finance chief , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Pfizer Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

The company moved quickly to appoint an , suggesting Pfizer has a planned transition process in place rather than a broader disruption to operations. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Reuters coverage of CFO departure

News coverage also noted that Pfizer’s recent move is part of a broader investor debate about the company’s near-term growth catalysts and pipeline execution, rather than a change to its core business outlook. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang is the unexpected departure of the CFO, which can create uncertainty about financial discipline and near-term investor confidence, helping explain why PFE has been declining. Pfizer CFO to leave company for consumer goods role

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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