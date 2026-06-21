Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,924 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 196,194 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $737,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,016.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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