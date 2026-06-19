Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,449.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Palantir Technologies worth $937,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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