Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $214.89 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,838 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $214,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.43 and a 200-day moving average of $490.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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