Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.67 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5,019.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,388 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 972,810 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $174,473,000 after purchasing an additional 89,779 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $443,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,995 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 294,598 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of WSM opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $234.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 32,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $5,904,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,688.32. This represents a 48.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,494,833.99. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 88,004 shares of company stock worth $16,420,107 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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