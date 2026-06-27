Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Up 1.6%

DG stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

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Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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