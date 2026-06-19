Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.28 Billion Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 838.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125,405 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,472,968 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.7% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.38% of Costco Wholesale worth $5,282,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,001.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $969.14. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,096.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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