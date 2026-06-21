Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $63.11 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,464 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 34,154 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after acquiring an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,904,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,940,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,911,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,448,340,000 after purchasing an additional 352,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,236,610 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,281,627,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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