Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $73.88 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $73,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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