Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 283,195 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $95,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

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Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted ZTS recently outperformed the broader market, but that commentary was largely backward-looking and did not change the heavier focus on litigation headlines. Article Title

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE ZTS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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