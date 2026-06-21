Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 15,370 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,413 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $85,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $195.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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