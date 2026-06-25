Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,599,676,000 after buying an additional 531,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,863,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $725,144,000 after buying an additional 192,467 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

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Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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