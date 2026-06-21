Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881,733 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 2,643,097 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $270,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here