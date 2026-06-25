Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,331 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $136.28 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.27 and a 200 day moving average of $521.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,277,188.23. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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