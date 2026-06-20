Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,547 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 280,660 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $126,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

UBER opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Key Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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