Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,355,698,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,335,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,778,000 after buying an additional 442,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $458,108,000 after buying an additional 517,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $354,194,000 after buying an additional 406,796 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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