Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,679 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 57,322 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,096 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,962,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 364.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,946 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,342,000 after buying an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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