Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,905 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock worth $795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,660,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,688,000 after buying an additional 339,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,961,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENSG

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $158.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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