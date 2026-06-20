Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $115,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Analog Devices by 27,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 345,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $328,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $401.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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