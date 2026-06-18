Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $265.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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