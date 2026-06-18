Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Chord Energy comprises about 1.1% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 580 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Darrin J. Henke sold 1,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $186,257.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,287.29. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,591,951.85. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,276 shares of company stock worth $1,285,968. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Chord Energy stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Chord Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chord Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Williams Trading set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.54.

View Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

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