Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Sells 14,955 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.1% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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