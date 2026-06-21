Cornerstone Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here