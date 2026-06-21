Cornerstone Planning LLC Invests $4.51 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,116 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $979.32 and its 200 day moving average is $919.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $630.01 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here