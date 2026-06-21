Cornerstone Planning LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,756 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $342,642,000 after acquiring an additional 210,577 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $122.82 and a 12 month high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.Nucor's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,614,750. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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