Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 153,148 shares of the company's stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $152.81 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $612.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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